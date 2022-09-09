2 men wounded in Near West Side shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded following a shooting on the city's Near West Side.
Police said the men, 46 and 48, were standing with a group in the 1400 block of West Lake Street around 3:15 a.m., when an unknown person fired shots.
The 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
The 48-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.
Witnesses say the suspect exited a black sedan and fired shots at the group.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.