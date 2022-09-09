2 men wounded in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded following a shooting on the city's Near West Side.

Police said the men, 46 and 48, were standing with a group in the 1400 block of West Lake Street around 3:15 a.m., when an unknown person fired shots.

The 46-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The 48-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

Witnesses say the suspect exited a black sedan and fired shots at the group.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.