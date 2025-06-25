2 men, woman shot in Ogden Park in Chicago's Englewood community

Two men and a woman were shot and wounded in Ogden Park in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Wednesday evening.

At 6:52 p.m., the men, ages 25 and 37, and the woman, 32, were on a walkway in the park when they were all shot by an unknown person, police said. The park is bounded by Racine Avenue on the east, Loomis Boulevard on the west, 64th Street on the north, and Marquette Road on the south.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the chest, the 37-year-old man throughout the body, and the woman in the chest and left leg, police said. The victims were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The crime scene is near a children's playground at Ogden Park, located at the north side of the park near 64th and Throop streets. There is also an outdoor swimming pool in the park, and youngsters in swimming apparel were seen on video near the scene.

No one was in custody late Wednesday in the shooting. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.