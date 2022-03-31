Watch CBS News

2 men taken into custody after firing shots at officers in Pullman

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were arrested after firing shots at Chicago police officers in the Pullman neighborhood. 

Just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired near 104th Street and Maryland Avenue. Police said when officers arrived and tried to stop a car, matching the description of the one involved in the shooting, two men got out.

One of the suspects was quickly arrested and police recovered a gun. 

The second suspect ran away and police said he fired shots at the officers before barricading himself inside a house. 

SWAT officers eventually arrested the suspect. 

One officer suffered minor cuts to his right hand, but no one was injured when shots were fired. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on March 31, 2022 / 5:19 AM

