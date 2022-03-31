2 men taken into custody after firing shots at officers in Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two men were arrested after firing shots at Chicago police officers in the Pullman neighborhood.
Just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a call of shots fired near 104th Street and Maryland Avenue. Police said when officers arrived and tried to stop a car, matching the description of the one involved in the shooting, two men got out.
One of the suspects was quickly arrested and police recovered a gun.
The second suspect ran away and police said he fired shots at the officers before barricading himself inside a house.
SWAT officers eventually arrested the suspect.
One officer suffered minor cuts to his right hand, but no one was injured when shots were fired.
Police are investigating.
