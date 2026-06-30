2 suspects sought in connection with deadly Greater Grand Crossing shooting back in March

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects accused of fatally shooting two men on the city's South Side back in March.

The incident happened around 11:18 p.m. on March 24 in the 7800 block of South Calumet Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said that a group of five men approached the two victims and shots were fired.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. The second victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The group ran away toward 79th Street after the shooting.

Chicago police on Tuesday released photos of two of the suspects, described as African American males between 16 and 22 years of age. At the time of the incident, they were wearing dark-colored hoodies and pants.

CPD is searching for two suspects in the fatal shooting of two men in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on March 24, 2026. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8271 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK193204.

The video above is from a previous report.