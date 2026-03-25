2 men shot and killed in Greater Grand Crossing

Two men were killed in a shooting in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Around 11:20 a.m., Chicago police said a group of give men approached two other men in the 7800 block of South Calumet Avenue and fired shots.

Police said it is unclear how many people in the group fired shots.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead a the scene with a gunshot wound.

Police said a 44-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The group ran away toward 79th street. Police do not have anyone in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.