2 men shot, wounded while driving near Midway airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are shot while driving near Midway airport Thursday morning.
Police said the men, 35 and 42, were traveling northbound, in the 6200 block of South Cicero around 4:30 a.m., when a dark-colored SUV drove past, and an unknown offender fired shots in their direction.
The 35-year-old victim was shot in his left hip and the 42-year-old victim was shot in his left leg.
Their vehicle came to a stop in the 5600 block of South Kilpatrick.
Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.
