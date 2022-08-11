Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot, wounded while driving near Midway airport

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are shot while driving near Midway airport Thursday morning.

Police said the men, 35 and 42, were traveling northbound, in the 6200 block of South Cicero around 4:30 a.m., when a dark-colored SUV drove past, and an unknown offender fired shots in their direction.

The 35-year-old victim was shot in his left hip and the 42-year-old victim was shot in his left leg.

Their vehicle came to a stop in the 5600 block of South Kilpatrick.

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 11, 2022 / 8:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.