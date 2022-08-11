2 men shot, wounded while driving near Midway airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are shot while driving near Midway airport Thursday morning.

Police said the men, 35 and 42, were traveling northbound, in the 6200 block of South Cicero around 4:30 a.m., when a dark-colored SUV drove past, and an unknown offender fired shots in their direction.

The 35-year-old victim was shot in his left hip and the 42-year-old victim was shot in his left leg.

Their vehicle came to a stop in the 5600 block of South Kilpatrick.

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.