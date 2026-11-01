2 men shot, killed in one incident in East Chicago, Indiana

Two men were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in East Chicago, Indiana.

East Chicago police said at 1:48 a.m., their officers were called for a ShotSpotter detection of gunfire in the 700 block of West 151st Street. The technology detected 17 rounds fired, and then 15 more rounds seconds later at the same spot.

Officers found two men lying on the ground, both with semiautomatic handguns next to their bodies, police said.

Both victims had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to Powers Health St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where he also died.

The Lake County, Indiana, Homicide Task Force, the Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Scene Investigation Division, and other agencies were called to assist.

The identities of both victims were being withheld Sunday pending family notification.

Anyone with information about this double homicide should call the East Chicago Police Department Tip Line at 219-391-8500.