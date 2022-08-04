2 men shot in West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
A 38-year-old man and 32-year-old man were in the street in the 12300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:35 p.m. when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
The 38-year-old victim was shot in the back and transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.
The 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.