2 men shot in West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

A 38-year-old man and 32-year-old man were in the street in the 12300 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:35 p.m. when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

The 38-year-old victim was shot in the back and transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.