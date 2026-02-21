2 men shot, 1 fatally, outside bar and billiard hall in Bridgeview

Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a bar and pool hall in Bridgeview early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:11 a.m. in the parking lot of Que Ball Billiards and Bar at 7735 S. Harlem Ave.

Bridgeview police said one group was playing pool inside the business when another group entered. The first group left from inside, only to be followed by the second group.

Words were exchanged, and a man from the second group began to brandish a gun.

A concealed carry license holder from the first group retrieved a gun from his vehicle, and gunfire was exchanged. Both men were hit.

The man from the second group was hit by the gunfire and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The CCL holder was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said his condition was stabilized.

One handgun was recovered from the CCL holder.

No further information was released.