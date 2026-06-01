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2 men robbed at gunpoint on street in Chicago's River North district

By Josh Hernandez, Natalie McMillan

/ CBS Chicago

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Two men were robbed a gunpoint in Chicago's River North district early Monday morning.

At 3:45 a.m., the men, ages 19 and 23, were outside in the 600 block of North Clark Street, near Ontario Street, when five or six robbers came up, police said.

The robbers displayed two guns and demanded the victims' personal property, police said.

The robbers then got into a white sport-utility vehicle and fled east on Ontario Street, police said.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Monday morning.

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