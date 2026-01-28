2 men injured, 1 by gunfire, in fight in Cicero, Illinois

Two men were injured Wednesday morning in a fight involving gunfire outside a gas station in Cicero, Illinois.

Police were called for a quarrel between two men outside the Thorntons gas station at 23rd Street and Cicero Avenue in the west Chicago suburb.

The quarrel turned physical, and both men ended up injured, one by gunfire, according to town spokesman Steve Patterson. It was not specified how the other man was injured.

Both men were taken to area hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized, Patterson said.

The incident was isolated, and there was no threat to the community, Patterson said.

Police were seen impounding a car and a tow truck at the gas station late Wednesday morning. When asked if the shooting was related to a tow truck or tow truck driver, Patterson said it was not.