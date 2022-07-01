2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning.

Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 p.m., and got into an argument with another man.

That man fired shots, hitting the five men.

The two men who died were 26 and 29 years old.

The three men injured were taken to local hospitals in good condition.

Police are investigating.

