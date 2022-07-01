Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop
2 men dead, 3 others injured after mass shooting in The Loop 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting in The Loop early Friday morning. 

Police said five men were leaving Persona Lounge, in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:45 p.m., and got into an argument with another man. 

That man fired shots, hitting the five men. 

The two men who died were 26 and 29 years old. 

The three men injured were taken to local hospitals in good condition. 

Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 4:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.