Chicago, Waukegan men charged with burglarizing work van, fleeing police in Wilmette

Two men were charged after burglarizing a work van and attempting to escape from police in Wilmette this week.

Dalvin D. Johnson, 31, of Waukegan, and Willie E. Brown, 36, of Chicago, were charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, felony theft, and resisting arrest. Brown was also charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding.

Wilmette police said just before noon on Wednesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Washington Avenue for a burglary in progress to a work van with tools being taken from the vehicle.

The burglars [Johnson and Brown] then left the scene in a silver 2023 Nissan Rogue.

Officers found their vehicle as it entered onto the southbound I-94 ramp from Westbound Lake Avenue. As the Nissan accelerated, it lost control and crashed into the entry ramp.

Police said Johnson and Brown then exited the vehicle and ran across the expressway. They were then found hiding in the trees along Eden's northbound off-ramp. Both were taken into custody without incident.

The tools stolen from the work van were recovered from the Nissan.

Fire crews took one of the men to Skokie Hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash. He was treated and released into custody. It's unclear which of the men was taken.

Johnson and Brown were processed and released. Both are expected to appear in court on Friday.