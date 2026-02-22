2 men charged with robbing 16-year-old boy on CTA Red Line train

Two men stood charged Sunday with robbing a 16-year-old boy on a CTA Red Line train on the city's South Side last week.

Police said at 11:27 p.m. this past Thursday, the teen was at the Garfield stop on the Chicago Transit Authority train line along the Dan Ryan Expressway. He was trying to get off the train when one of the robbers shoved him to the ground and took his property, police said.

The robbers ran off.

Responding officers headed to the scene spotted two men matching the description of the robbers and arrested both in the area of the Sox-35th Red Line station around 15 minutes after the robbery, police said. One was arrested in the 100 block of West 33rd Street, the other in the 100 block of West 35th Street.

Shannon Stephens, 23, of Chicago's West Side, and Markell Harper, 20, of Gary, Indiana, were each charged with one felony count of robbery. Stephens was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer, and was wanted on a warrant, police said.