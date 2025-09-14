Watch CBS News
2 men charged with robbing, cutting passenger on CTA Red Line train, police say

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Chicago police have charged two men they said robbed and cut a passenger on a CTA Red Line train on Friday.

Shannon Stephens, 23, and Jamarion Gray, 21, were arrested and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stephens received additional felony charges of aggravated battery in a public place and with the use of a deadly weapon.

Police said the men were identified as the suspects who allegedly hit and robbed a 41-year-old man while riding the train in the 200 block of West 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

It was further alleged that during a struggle over the victim's belongings, Stephens pulled out a knife and cut the victim.

Officers quickly located the two and took them into custody.

Both were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.    

