2 men charged with robbing, cutting passenger on CTA Red Line train, police say

Chicago police have charged two men they said robbed and cut a passenger on a CTA Red Line train on Friday.

Shannon Stephens, 23, and Jamarion Gray, 21, were arrested and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Stephens received additional felony charges of aggravated battery in a public place and with the use of a deadly weapon.

Police said the men were identified as the suspects who allegedly hit and robbed a 41-year-old man while riding the train in the 200 block of West 47th Street in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

It was further alleged that during a struggle over the victim's belongings, Stephens pulled out a knife and cut the victim.

Officers quickly located the two and took them into custody.

Both were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.

