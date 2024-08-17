2 men charged with attempting to shoot, battering security staff at Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) — Two men were charged with attacking and attempting to shoot security staff at a bar Friday night in unincorporated Antioch, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.

Ronald X. Owens, Jr., 37, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, and not having a FOID or concealed carry license. Edwin Roddy, 42, was charged with battery.

Around 10:30 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the bar in the 27800 block of West Grass Lake Road for a report of a man with a gun.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Owens and Roddy were removed from the bar earlier by security for being disruptive. After being removed, both men allegedly walked to a car in the parking lot and then returned to confront security.

Owens, now armed with a firearm, pointed the gun at security and pulled the trigger several times, but the firearm malfunctioned, and no shots were fired. The two then went back to a vehicle and met with others they originally arrived with.

It is further alleged that Owens put the gun back in the car and the others left in the car.

Owens and Roddy returned to the bar again and attempted to get inside but were stopped by security, during which Roddy punched one of the security guards. Both men were quickly located by sheriff's deputies and arrested.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office filed a petition to detain Owens, who is due in court on Saturday. Roddy was processed and released with a court date of Sept. 4.