2 men charged with armed robbery of couple on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are charged in connection with an armed robbery of a couple on the city's Near West Side Tuesday.

Simeon Allen, 24, and Devonta Thompson, 26, were arrested around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of West Warren Boulevard on the Near West Side.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who several hours earlier robbed a man, 36, and woman, 39, at gunpoint, in the 0-100 block of North Green Street.

Both were placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery. Allen was also charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

Allen and Thompson are due to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.