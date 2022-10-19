2 couples robbed at gunpoint while walking on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two couples were robbed while walking on the city's Near West Side Tuesday night.

In the first incident, a man, 39, and a woman, 36, were walking, in the 10-100 block of North Green Street around 9:23 p.m., when they were approached by two unknown men both armed with handguns.

One of the suspects demanded their belongings and the victims complied.

The suspects fled the scene heading westbound in a white sedan, police said.

Around a half-hour later, a man and woman, both 37, were walking, in the 600 block of North Ogden around 10:05 p.m., when they were also approached by two unknown men armed with handguns.

Police said the suspects went through the victims' pockets and took their belongings before fleeing southbound on Ogden in a gray Dodge Charger.

No one was injured in both incidents.

There's no word on if both robberies are related.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.