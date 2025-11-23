2 killed, 2 injured in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's South Side

A deadly crash shut down DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning.

At 4:24 a.m., a 33-year-old man was driving a Kia sedan south on the Drive near Oakwood Boulevard, with another man in the passenger seat.

The Kia hit a Chevrolet sedan occupied by two unidentified people, who both died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized with unknown injuries, police said. His passenger was taken to the same hospital and also stabilized.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.