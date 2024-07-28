Pair missing after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana

BEVERLY SHORE, Ind. (CBS) — First responders are performing a search and rescue for two jet skiers who went missing Sunday afternoon after falling into Lake Michigan off Central Beach.

According to the Coast Guard, a woman was reported two and a half miles from Michigan City. Authorities say she is still floating in a northerly direction but is wearing a life jacket.

Her communication with the Coast Guard was halted, but then regained with the dispatch. There has yet to be any communication or updates from the man who is also in the water.

The wind out of the south was said to be at 8 miles per hour, and the water temperature was 73 degrees.

The Porter County Sheriff, National Park Service, and Porter Police Department are assisting in the rescue. Marine units are searching the area for anything they spot in the water.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story.