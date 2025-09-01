Watch CBS News
2 injured in jet ski crash on Gages Lake in Lake County, Illinois

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Two men were injured in a jet ski crash on Gages Lake, Lake County, Illinois, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said a 21-year-old and 22-year-old man, both from Indiana, were riding side-by-side on the lake when the 21-year-old pulled in front of the 22-year-old.

The 21-year-old's jet ski suddenly went into "no wake mode," which caused the craft to slow down dramatically, the sheriff's office said. The 22-year-old was not able to slow down or move out from behind him, and crashed into the 21-year-old from behind.

The 21-year-old and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman also from Indiana, suffered minor injuries, officials said. The 22-year-old driver and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, also had minor injuries but did not want to go to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said a good Samaritan on a boat took both of the men back to shore, and the two women used one of the jet skis to get back.

The 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All four were visiting a friend who has a house on Gages Lake, police said. An investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is ongoing. 

