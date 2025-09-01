2 injured in jet ski crash on Gages Lake in Lake County, Illinois

Two men were injured in a jet ski crash on Gages Lake, Lake County, Illinois, law enforcement officials said Monday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said a 21-year-old and 22-year-old man, both from Indiana, were riding side-by-side on the lake when the 21-year-old pulled in front of the 22-year-old.

The 21-year-old's jet ski suddenly went into "no wake mode," which caused the craft to slow down dramatically, the sheriff's office said. The 22-year-old was not able to slow down or move out from behind him, and crashed into the 21-year-old from behind.

The 21-year-old and his passenger, a 22-year-old woman also from Indiana, suffered minor injuries, officials said. The 22-year-old driver and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, also had minor injuries but did not want to go to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said a good Samaritan on a boat took both of the men back to shore, and the two women used one of the jet skis to get back.

The 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All four were visiting a friend who has a house on Gages Lake, police said. An investigation by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is ongoing.