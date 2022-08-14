2 injured in crash on I-90 westbound near Beverly Road
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Initial reports say around 3:39 a.m., ISP District 15 responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-90 westbound near Beverly Road.
The victims were transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
I-90 westbound to Beverly Road ramp is closed for investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
