2 injured in crash on I-90 westbound near Beverly Road

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Initial reports say around 3:39 a.m., ISP District 15 responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-90 westbound near Beverly Road.

The victims were transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

I-90 westbound to Beverly Road ramp is closed for investigation.

No further information was immediately available.