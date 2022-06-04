Watch CBS News
2 injured, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, police say. One of those men is in critical condition. 

The men, 27 and 63, were near the sidewalk right outside of Jeffery Chicken and Sub in the 2000 block of East 71st Street just after 2:30 p.m. when an unknown person drove up, got out of the vehicle and started shooted. 

The 27-year-old was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

The 63-year-old man was struck in the leg and ankle. He was taken to U of C in good condition. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

