2 injured, 1 critically in vehicle crash in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are injured including a 60-year-old woman following a crash in The Loop Saturday just before midnight.

Around 11:58 p.m., a 30-year-old man was driving with an adult female passenger in a silver Mercedes sedan southbound, on the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue, when their vehicle struck the side of a white Toyota Camry heading eastbound, police said.

The Camry was occupied by a 31-year-old male driver who suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A 60-year-old woman, who was a passenger, was also in the Camry and suffered trauma to the head -- also transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

Both the driver and passenger of the silver Mercedes were not injured and refused medical treatment.

This traffic crash occurred at an intersection. Citations are pending.