2 in custody for beating, robbing man following crash in Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 72-year-old man is critically hurt after being beaten and robbed following a traffic crash in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said around 12:25 a.m., the victim was involved in the crash, in the 5200 block of West Chicago Avenue, when he exited his car to speak to the occupants in the other vehicle.

During the incident, the victim was approached by two unknown males who began striking him and then forcefully took his personal property from him and his car before fleeing the area.

The victim suffered bruising and swelling to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Officers responding to the area found and placed the two male offenders in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.