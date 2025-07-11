Two Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in Illinois this week, lottery officials announce

Two Illinois Lottery players are now millionaires after winning this week's Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced on Friday.

One of the $1 million winning tickets was purchased online, while the other was bought at Youmax Liquor & Grocery Store at 2222 W. Devon Ave. in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.

Both tickets matched all five numbers, 5-9-25-28-69, and the Powerball number 5, in Wednesday's drawing.

The North Side store will receive a one-percent bonus of the prize amount, or $10,000, for selling the winning ticket. In April, the same store sold a $25,000 top-prize-winning scratch-off ticket.

Lottery winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. They are also advised to write their names on the back of their winning tickets and keep them in a safe place until they're ready to redeem.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Power Play feature for an additional $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evenings.

Saturday's jackpot is worth $234 million.