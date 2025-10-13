Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Illinois Lottery players win $1M in Powerball drawing over weekend

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in Illinois over the weekend. 

Each ticket was sold for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The tickets were purchased at retailers, including the Road Ranger at 890 East Highway 38 in Rochelle and the Shell gas station at 1350 Cleveland Road in Colona.

The tickets matched all five of the main numbers. Those numbers were: 13, 16, 18, 20, and 27. Both tickets missed the Powerball number, 10.

The stores will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

So far this year, 11 Illinois players have won $1 million or more playing Powerball, lottery officials said.

The winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is worth $258 million.

