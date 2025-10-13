2 Illinois Lottery players win $1M in Powerball drawing over weekend

Two winning Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in Illinois over the weekend.

Each ticket was sold for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The tickets were purchased at retailers, including the Road Ranger at 890 East Highway 38 in Rochelle and the Shell gas station at 1350 Cleveland Road in Colona.

The tickets matched all five of the main numbers. Those numbers were: 13, 16, 18, 20, and 27. Both tickets missed the Powerball number, 10.

The stores will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $10,000.

So far this year, 11 Illinois players have won $1 million or more playing Powerball, lottery officials said.

The winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is worth $258 million.