2 hospitalized after SUV crashes into tree in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are injured after a car crashed into a tree in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Chicago police said just before midnight, a 23-year-old man was driving a Ford SUV northbound on Central when he lost control and struck a tree.
Neighbors say the impact made their entire building shake.
"I was on a bed. The building shook - knocked me right out of the bed. And I ran to my husband and called 911," one neighbor said.
The driver was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old passenger was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition. A third passenger was not injured.
No further information was immediately available.
