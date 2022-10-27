2 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak inside Douglas Park apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment containing potentially deadly high carbon monoxide levels in Douglas Park Thursday morning.
Fire officials said the CO level reached 490 parts per million (PPM) due to a bad vent on a furnace inside a multi-flat building, in the 1200 block of South California Avenue.
Two people were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in unknown condition - nine others refused treatment.
There were no carbon monoxide detectors inside the building, fire officials said.
They are urging residents to get and use both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.