2 hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak inside Douglas Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment containing potentially deadly high carbon monoxide levels in Douglas Park Thursday morning.

Fire officials said the CO level reached 490 parts per million (PPM) due to a bad vent on a furnace inside a multi-flat building, in the 1200 block of South California Avenue.

Two people were transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in unknown condition - nine others refused treatment.

There were no carbon monoxide detectors inside the building, fire officials said.

490 PPM could be fatal if this had occurred overnight while people were sleeping. CO alarms are cheap insurance that can protect from the silent killer, Carbon Monoxide! pic.twitter.com/hj6Amj9a4V — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 27, 2022

They are urging residents to get and use both carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.