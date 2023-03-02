Chicago shooting: 2 found critically wounded in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are critically hurt following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street around 8:44 a.m.

Police say a 35-year-old man and another identified male were found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

The circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation by Area Four detectives.