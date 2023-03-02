Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: 2 found critically wounded in West Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are critically hurt following a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street around 8:44 a.m.

Police say a 35-year-old man and another identified male were found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

The circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation by Area Four detectives. 

First published on March 2, 2023 / 1:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.