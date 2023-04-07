2 dozen students to graduate from unique bike mechanic training program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Twenty-four new bike mechanics will graduate from a unique program designed to provide job skills to people who have historically faced barriers to employment.

They've completed the community mechanic training program.

It's a joint effort of the not-for-profit Working Bikes shop, Divvy, and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The students are mostly from Chicago's South and West sides.

Graduates have the skills to begin entry-level work in the bicycle industry and are guaranteed an interview with the Lyft-operated Divvy bike-share system.