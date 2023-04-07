Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dozen students to graduate from unique bike mechanic training program

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Students to graduate from bike mechanic training program
Students to graduate from bike mechanic training program 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) – Twenty-four new bike mechanics will graduate from a unique program designed to provide job skills to people who have historically faced barriers to employment.

They've completed the community mechanic training program.

It's a joint effort of the not-for-profit Working Bikes shop, Divvy, and the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The students are mostly from Chicago's South and West sides.

Graduates have the skills to begin entry-level work in the bicycle industry and are guaranteed an interview with the Lyft-operated Divvy bike-share system. 

First published on April 7, 2023 / 9:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.