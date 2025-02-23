2 displaced, 2 firefighters suffer minor injuries after suburban Chicago house fire, officials say

2 displaced after house fire in Evanston

2 displaced after house fire in Evanston

2 displaced after house fire in Evanston

Two people were displaced and two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire early Sunday morning in Evanston.

Fire officials said just before 3 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Warren Street.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the rear of the home. Based on the information received, dispatch escalated the response to a Working Fire to ensure additional resources and outside fire departments could assist, officials said.

The fire was contained to the bedroom within 10 minutes, helping to minimize structural damage to the property.

Two residents managed to self-evacuate the home. They were evaluated and taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officials said the extensive heat and smoke damage throughout the residence resulted in their displacement.

Two firefighters were reported to have suffered minor injuries but remained on scene.

Investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing.