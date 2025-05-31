Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Chicago police officers, pedestrian hurt after rollover crash in South Austin neighborhood

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were hurt after a rollover crash early Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened around 3:11 a.m. in the 400 block of North Central Avenue.

Chicago police said the officers were responding to a call for service in a marked vehicle heading northbound on Central Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over in the street.

A man was riding a bike on the sidewalk and was hit by debris from the crash.

All three were treated by fire crews and taken to local hospitals.

A male officer suffered a hand injury and is in good condition. A female officer suffered a leg injury and is in serious condition.

The man suffered minor injuries and is in good condition.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.