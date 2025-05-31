2 Chicago police officers, pedestrian hurt after rollover crash in South Austin neighborhood

Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were hurt after a rollover crash early Saturday morning on the city's West Side.

It happened around 3:11 a.m. in the 400 block of North Central Avenue.

Chicago police said the officers were responding to a call for service in a marked vehicle heading northbound on Central Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over in the street.

A man was riding a bike on the sidewalk and was hit by debris from the crash.

All three were treated by fire crews and taken to local hospitals.

A male officer suffered a hand injury and is in good condition. A female officer suffered a leg injury and is in serious condition.

The man suffered minor injuries and is in good condition.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.