2 Chicago police officers, 5 others hurt in West Side multi-vehicle crash

Two Chicago police officers and five other people, including children, were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a multi-vehicle crash in the Austin neighborhood.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 400 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Four vehicles were damaged, including a police SUV with front-end damage and a silver sedan with the driver's side caved in and airbags deployed.

Chicago police say a patrol car with two officers inside was heading south on Cicero, with its lights and sirens activated, when it hit a Hyundai that was turning onto Cicero. The impact sent the Hyundai into a red GMC traveling northbound.

After hitting the first vehicle, the patrol car hit a black Hyundai SUV.

At least five ambulances were at the scene. Children were seen being loaded into those units.

All five people inside the black Hyundai SUV were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The officers were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital to be checked out.

Police said five citations were issued—one for no seatbelt and four for child safety.