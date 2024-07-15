2 children missing from Chicago's Northwest Side, may have been taken by mom, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children are missing from their home in the Northwest Side's Mayfair neighborhood, and their mother is believed to be hiding them and possibly relocating them out of state.

Police said Nino "Pico" Miller, 5, and Selena "Ice Cream Sprinkles" Miller, 2, are both missing from the 4400 block of North Kasson Avenue. Their mother, Maple Miller, may be relocating them to Michigan, police said.

Police said the children were both "endangered," but did not specify whether the mother had custody or whether an AMBER Alert was likely to be issued.

Nino stands 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and an olive complexion. Selena stands 2 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds, also with brown eyes, black hair, and an olive complexion.

Nino and Selena Miller Chicago Police

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-6554.