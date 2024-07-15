Watch CBS News
Local News

2 children missing from Chicago's Northwest Side, may have been taken by mom, police say

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two children are missing from their home in the Northwest Side's Mayfair neighborhood, and their mother is believed to be hiding them and possibly relocating them out of state.

Police said Nino "Pico" Miller, 5, and Selena "Ice Cream Sprinkles" Miller, 2, are both missing from the 4400 block of North Kasson Avenue. Their mother, Maple Miller, may be relocating them to Michigan, police said.

Police said the children were both "endangered," but did not specify whether the mother had custody or whether an AMBER Alert was likely to be issued.

Nino stands 3 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 45 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and an olive complexion. Selena stands 2 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds, also with brown eyes, black hair, and an olive complexion.

nino-and-selena-miller.jpg
Nino and Selena Miller Chicago Police

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-6554.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.