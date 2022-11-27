2 Chicago Police officers injured while responding to Gold Coast fight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two police officers are injured after a fight in the street in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to multiple people fighting in the 0-100 block of West Division Street around 5:45 p.m.

The owner of Gold Coast Social, which just opened a few weeks ago, said after Mexico lost the World Cup game, an argument broke out with some inside watching the game. The owner said he made those people leave the bar with help from the bouncers.

Video shows several people fighting outside. That's when the owner says he called police.

A witness said he saw "a number" of fights in the street but did not see any in the bar.

One officer sustained a face injury but declined medical attention. Another officer suffered bruises and abraisions to the face and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said.

Five people of interest were being questioned Saturday evening.