3 Chicago police officers injured in crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three Chicago police officers are recovering in the hospital after a crash on the south side.

Police said the driver of a gray sedan was speeding when it hit the squad car that was stopped at a red light at 95th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

One officer suffered a broken pelvis and the other two officers have neck and back pain.

The sedan driver was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition and will be cited.