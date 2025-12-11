Watch CBS News
2 Chicago police officers hurt in squad car crash on Lower Wacker Drive downtown

Two Chicago police officers were injured when a squad car was involved in a crash early Thursday morning on Lower Wacker Drive downtown.

At 1:31 a.m., officers were responding to a call in a marked police vehicle in the 500 block of East Lower Wacker Drive, close to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, when they tried to avoid hitting another vehicle, police said.

In so doing, the police vehicle hit a raised center median.

The officers in the police vehicle suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

No other vehicles were damaged, and no one else was injured.

