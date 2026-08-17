2 Chicago men charged for shooting at vehicle on I-290 in June

Two men were charged in connection with a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway back in June, Illinois State Police announced on Monday.

Thomas T. Beauchamp, 34, and Charles Mojica, 38, both from Chicago, were arrested and both were charged with attempted murder.

ISP said on June 19, just after 2:30 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting on westbound I-290 at Morgan Avenue.

They say the victim had gotten into an argument with one of the two men at a restaurant, who then followed the victim onto the expressway, where shots were fired at the victim's car.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Investigation into the shooting led to Beauchamp and Mojica being identified as the suspects. Warrants were issued for them and Mojica was placed into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Beauchamp was placed into custody on Monday.

The two will remain in court pending their first court appearance.