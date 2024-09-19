Man, teen boy charged with shooting 2 other teens near convenience store parking lot in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man and a teenage boy were charged in connection to a shooting that left two other teens wounded near a convenience store parking lot in Joliet, Illinois, last month.

Marcus Gilbert, 19, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was taken into custody during the morning hours on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in Bolingbrook and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. He was on pre-trial release for a gun charge in April at the time of his arrest.

Then, on Thursday, a 15-year-old boy was identified as an additional suspect in the shooting. He was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested by Joliet police and then taken to the River Valley Justice Center.

On Aug. 29, around 9:11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Western Avenue for a report of shots fired. They learned the shooting took place near the parking lot of the Western Food Mart, but the victims were found nearby in the 300 block of Bluff Street.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in his right calf, and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the rear. Their wounds were non-life-threatening, police said.

Police believe both victims were shot while entering the parking lot of the food mart on foot and on a bicycle at the time of the shooting.