2 teen boys shot near suburban Chicago convenience store parking lot

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet police are asking the public for information after two teenage boys were shot near a convenience store parking lot Wednesday night.

Around 9:11 p.m., officers reported to the 300 block of Western Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they learned that a shooting had taken place near the parking lot of the Western Food Mart. The victims were found nearby in the 300 block of Bluff Street.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a single gunshot wound to the right calf, and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the rear. Officers rendered aid to both victims before paramedics arrived.

Police believe both victims were shot while entering the parking lot of the Western Food Mart on foot and on a bicycle at the time of the shooting.

They were taken to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where their conditions were stabilized. Both injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Multiple spent shell casings were found at the scene following a canvas of the area.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with video footage or information to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734. Anonymous tipsters can submit information online on the Will County Crime Stoppers website.