2 men charged with murder in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on West Side

Two men are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl on the city's West Side earlier this year.

Chicago police said Christopher Vazquez, 19, and David Morocho, 19, both from Chicago, were arrested on Friday. Both were charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, four felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, four felony counts of aggravated assault with shine flash/laser, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Police said they were identified as the suspects who participated in the fatal shooting of the girl on Sunday, Jan. 18, in the 1800 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood.

Police said the victim, identified as Melissa Castrejon, was sitting in a car when she was shot. She suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Both are expected to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.