2 boys charged in Chicago South Side armed carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the boys, 13 and 15, were arrested on Tuesday just after 12:35 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue. Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.



They were identified as the offenders who, less than an hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 32-year-old man in the 8300 block of South Holland Road.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.