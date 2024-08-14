Watch CBS News
Local News

2 boys charged in Chicago South Side armed carjacking

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said the boys, 13 and 15, were arrested on Tuesday just after 12:35 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue. Both were charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

They were identified as the offenders who, less than an hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 32-year-old man in the 8300 block of South Holland Road.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.  

No additional information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.