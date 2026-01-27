2 animals die when fire races through house in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

No one was injured, but two animals died early Tuesday from a fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood.

The fire broke out in the predawn hours Tuesday in a large house in the 11300 block of South Forest Avenue.

Firefighters were seen attacking the fire from above on a ladder. Others were seen sending water through the front door and from the sidewalk.

Flames were seen sweeping through the house.

The Chicago Fire Department said two people were displaced in the fire, but no people were taken to the hospital. Two animals perished.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday morning.