19-year-old charged in connection with Bronzeville Jewel-Osco shooting

A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Chicago Jewel-Osco that left three injured in November.

Chicago police said Elijah Theodore, 19, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after being arrested in Arizona.

On November 11 just before 11 a.m., police said two people came into the store, in the 400 block of East 34th Street in Bronsville, and tried to take merchandise. As the pair tried to leave the store, a 46-year-old man intervened.

Police said Theodore fired shots, hitting the 46-year-old. Two other people were injured, but it is not clear who fired the shots.

The 46-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The victim's condition is currently unknown.

Theodore was arrested on Friday in Arizona and extradited to Chicago. He expected in court on Saturday.