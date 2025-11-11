3 shot in Bronzeville Jewel-Osco, Chicago police say

Three people were shot in a Jewel-Osco grocery store in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said that shortly before 11 a.m., two people came into the store and tried to take merchandise. As they tried to leave the store, a 46-year-old man intervened.

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the 46-year-old and two other people nearby, Chicago police said. It was not immediately known if any of the victims are store employees.

The 46-year-old was shot multiple times "in the body" and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in her left foot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where her condition is stable.

A 67-year-old woman suffered a graze would to her left foot and declined medical attention at the scene, Chicago police said.

The shooting drew a a large police presence outside the store in the 400 block of E. 34th St. in the Lake Meadows shopping center.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed at least half a dozen CPD squad cars and multiple ambulances outside the store. When CBS News Chicago arrived at the scene, most of those vehicles were in the process of leaving as officers worked to clear the parking lot in front of the store.

A spokesperson for Jewel-Osco commented on the incident in a statement, writing in part, "We are thankful for the quick response from the Chicago Police Department, who secured the store and the safety of our associates and customers. We are working with the CPD as they investigate further."

Chicago police said no one is currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing.