Watch CBS News
Local News

3 shot in Bronzeville Jewel-Osco, Chicago police say

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman,
Victor Jacobo,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Three people were shot in a Jewel-Osco grocery store in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said that shortly before 11 a.m., two people came into the store and tried to take merchandise. As they tried to leave the store, a 46-year-old man intervened. 

One of the suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the 46-year-old and two other people nearby, Chicago police said.  It was not immediately known if any of the victims are store employees. 

The 46-year-old was shot multiple times "in the body" and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A 29-year-old woman was struck in her left foot and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where her condition is stable. 

A 67-year-old woman suffered a graze would to her left foot and declined medical attention at the scene, Chicago police said. 

The shooting drew a a large police presence outside the store in the 400 block of E. 34th St. in the Lake Meadows shopping center. 

Video posted on the Citizen app showed at least half a dozen CPD squad cars and multiple ambulances outside the store. When CBS News Chicago arrived at the scene, most of those vehicles were in the process of leaving as officers worked to clear the parking lot in front of the store. 

A spokesperson for Jewel-Osco commented on the incident in a statement, writing in part, "We are thankful for the quick response from the Chicago Police Department, who secured the store and the safety of our associates and customers. We are working with the CPD as they investigate further."

Chicago police said no one is currently in custody and an investigation is ongoing. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue