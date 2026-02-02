18 years after Lane Bryant murders, brother of victim remains hopeful someone will come forward

Monday marks 18 years since five women were murdered inside a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park.

It's a case police said they're still investigating and hoping to solve.

The brother of Carrie Chiuso said that, while he hasn't heard of any updates from the police department in about a year or so, he knows the police are working this case the best they can.

He has faith that one day someone will come forward.

"It's kind of like that moment's frozen in time for me a little bit," said Michael Hudek.

Hudek said not a day goes by that he doesn't think about his older sister, Carrie.

The morning of Feb. 2, 2008, quickly turned into a nightmare for his family and others after six women were shot inside the Lane Bryant store on 191st and Harlem.

Video from that day shows a chaotic crime scene, with officers armed with assault rifles.

The police released a sketch of the armed robber.

The sketch above is for the suspect wanted in the murders of five women at a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park in 2008. Tinley Park Police Department

They say he took the store's manager and four customers to the back of the store, where he shot and killed them. Hudek's sister 33 year old sister Carrie was one of those victims.

The sixth woman, a store employee, was injured but survived.

Years later, the killer remains on the loose.

"I kind of had to forgive and let that go right after it happened, because I was going down that rabbit hole of why and what if and what could have been done, you can't undo what happened," Hudek said.

In a statement on Monday, Tinley Park police said they have a multi-agency task force on this case, giving them "access to national-level assets and new forensic capabilities," and said "we are committed to solving this crime."

"This individual is not going to be caught until somebody speaks up or identifies who he is. I mean, he's somebody's son, grandson, nephew … whatever the case may be, somebody's aware of who this individual is," Hudek said.

He said until then, he's focused on remembering his sister for who she was and not how she was lost.

"We remember her in other ways. I mean, this is, of course, a tragic event, and we will certainly have a toast tonight in her honor around the dinner table," he said.

Anyone with information in the case can email lanebryant.tipline@tinleypark.org.and or submit a tip online.

A $100,000 reward is still being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.