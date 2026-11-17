An 18-year-old was charged in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Albany Park last month, police said.

Chicago police said the 18-year-old, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, was charged with felony attempted murder, aggravated battery, among other charges.

Chicago police said on September 15, the 16-year-old was walking in the 4700 block of North Albany Avenue just before 9 p.m. when he was shot in the left foot and abdomen.

Police said he took himself to Swedish Hospital and was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

The person charged was taken into custody on November 16 by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

The 18-year-old is expected in court on Tuesday for a detention hearing.