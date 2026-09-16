16-year-old boy shot while walking in Albany Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in Albany Park on Tuesday night.

Chicago police said the teenager was walking in the 4700 block of North Albany Avenue just before 9 p.m. when he was shot in the left foot and abdomen.

Police said he took himself to Swedish Hospital and was later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

Area Five detectives are investigating.