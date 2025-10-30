Watch CBS News
17-year-old shot while walking on Chicago's West Side

A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically injured while walking in Chicago's North Austin neighborhood on Wednesday night. 

Chicago police said the teen was walking outside in the 1700 block of N. Luna Avenue around 9:40 p.m. when a dark SUV drove past and someone inside fired multiple shots. 

Police said the 17-year-old was hit in the left bicep. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Five detectives are investigating.

